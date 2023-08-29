Pallavi Joshi spills the beans about her upcoming movie The Vaccine War; ‘I call this a superhero film’

Pallavi Joshi is a household name in the film and TV industry. She was one of the famous child artists, back in the day. To jog your memory, she was seen in films like The Making of the Mahatma, The Tashkent Files, and most recently, The Kashmir Files.

She will be next seen in a medical thriller film The Vaccine War directed by her husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. She has also co-produced the film. During a recent interview with ANI, Joshi shared more about India's first bio-science film which is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 28, 2023.

Pallavi Joshi opened up about her upcoming film The Vaccine War

Actor and producer Pallavi Joshi recently spilled the beans about her upcoming film The Vaccine War. Sharing what the viewers should expect from the film, the Woh Chokri actor said, “This movie is perhaps the nicest movie I have done as a producer mainly because it deals with so much of women scientists. None of us knew when we started with the research that the field of science in India is so full of women. Recently we also saw the Chandrayaan landing on the moon and you could see all the rocket scientists wearing their kanjivarams, with their gajras. Similarly, here, all the bioscientists are all women.”

She concluded by saying that it gives her a sense of pride that these women made this vaccine. “Their story was important for me to tell as a woman and to have acted as one of these scientists, it makes my chest swell with pride. I call this a superhero film where I got the opportunity to play a superhero.”

Pallavi Joshi on winning an award at the 69th National Film Awards

Earlier this month, The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. Pallavi Joshi also won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

Talking about her winning the National Award, the actress said, “We were in Chicago when we heard about it. It was six in the morning and for a minute I thought that it was probably a dream. When I did that character of Radhika Menon, I told Vivek Agnihotri that this is probably one of my best performances but I’m not going to get an award for this.”

She added, “So when I heard this news, I thought that somebody was trying to just play a joke on me. So, it took me a while to sink in. I'm so happy that this character was recognized because it was really very different from what I’m as a person and to portray her honestly and sincerely was of great importance to me.”

More on The Vaccine War

The film tells the true story of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film also features Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.

