Pamela Chopra passes away: Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan exit post last rites

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning. She was 74 years old, and was reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. The official Twitter handle of YRF tweeted, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan exit post last rites of Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra’s sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra were seen exiting after attending the final rites. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar and other celebrities also attended the last rites and were seen exiting in the cars.

Pamela Chopra was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Yash and Pamela married in 1970, and were blessed with two sons, Uday and Aditya Chopra.

Pamela Chopra was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She had appeared on the big screen for the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from Dil To Pagal Hai. She made an appearance with her husband Yash Chopra.

