Pamela Chopra passes away: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Javed Akhtar and others mourn the loss

A piece of heartbreaking news has come in from the Chopra mansion this morning. Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra is no more. The star wife passed away at the age of 74 and breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai. It is reported that she wasn’t keeping well for some time now and passed away due to age-related issues. Since morning many Bollywood celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects to Pamela. Many celebs have even taken to their social media to mourn her loss. Scroll down to check out the messages.

Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of Pamela Chopra

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to repost the post shared by Yash Raj Films' official handle informing about the demise of Pamela Chopra. She wrote, ‘RIP Pam Aunty’ along with the post. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Pamela Chopra and wrote, “My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji.” Javed Akhtar too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated , warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person.” Singer Amaal Mallik wrote, “I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire….” Raghav Juyal who will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms. My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om shanti.”

Check out the tweets:

Pamela Chopra was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Yash and Pamela married in 1970, and were blessed with two sons, Uday and Aditya Chopra.

Pamela Chopra was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She had appeared on the big screen for the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from Dil To Pagal Hai. She made an appearance with her husband Yash Chopra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74