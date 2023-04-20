Pamela Chopra Passes Away: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reach Aditya Chopra’s house to offer condolences

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning. She was 74. She was reportedly admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. Pamela’s last rites were performed by her family members at 11 am today. Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam and others were seen exiting after the last rites. Post that, celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Poonam Dhillon and others reached Aditya Chopra’s house in Juhu to offer condolences. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also arrived to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at Aditya Chopra's house to offer condolences

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra's house. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shraddha Kapoor, Salim Merchant, Karan Johar and others were also seen at the Chopra house in Juhu. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his son Aryan Khan as they arrived to pay their last respects.

After the unfortunate news of Pamela Chopra's demise surfaced, several celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Amaal Mallik, Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media and expressed their grief. The tweet shared by YRF on their official Twitter handle read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Pamela Chopra was a playback singer, who had sung a number of songs for her husband Yash Chopra's films. Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Chale Aao Sainya, Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat, the medley song of Mujhse Dosti Karoge are some of the many songs that she had sung. She recently appeared in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director.

