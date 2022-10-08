Pan Nalin dismisses claims of Chhello Show being a replica of Cinema Paradiso

Soon after this news was broken by the Government of India, several actors and filmmakers across the country showered their love and blessings on the film. The storyline is simple, yet depicted in a gripping manner. It is about a boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker and how he faces various challenges that life throws at him.

Directed by filmmaker Pan Nalin , Chhello Show is India’s official entry for the Oscars or the Academy awards this year in the category of Best International Feature Film. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur , Dheer Momaya, Marc Duale, and the director himself, the film features, not-so-popular actors, namely Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times on Friday, the director of the film Pan Nalin talked about the ongoing preparations for the Oscars with respect to the film. He said, “To crack the campaign is a big challenge. We have started all the work last week, and are working with Us-based Samuel Goldwyn Films. They have an experience in that front and in fact, several films which they backed won the trophy. So, we are using their expertise for the campaign.”

“Some of the Academy members have watched the film, and now are planning to make more members watch the film. Our aim is to try and show the film because our film speaks for itself,” he added with joy.

Pan Nalin opens up on Chhello Show's backlash news

Pan Nalin also went ahead and dismissed claims of the film being a replica of the English film ‘Cinema Paradiso’. He opined that he is sad to know about the backlash.

“It was the sad part about it all. We live in an information age, everything is at fingertips, before such accusations and allegations, one should watch the movie. The film was screened at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Festival, and has won multiple awards internationally… If there was even a shade of copy, do you think any of these people would touch the movie? No way. It’s my personal story showing how I fell in love with cinema while growing up. I guess if any filmmaker decides to make a film about their love for cinema, it might look like Cinema Paradiso on the surface, but there will be many other things as well. I just want to say, please watch the film, and see why so many people are buying it,” Pan Nalin said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The 95th Academy Awards are slated to be held in March next year.

