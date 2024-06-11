Panchayat 3: Did Jitendra Kumar get Rs 5.6 lakh and become 'highest-paid actor' of new season? Sachiv Ji breaks silence

Panchayat 3 is all over the hearts and minds of audiences and has kept us all in a hangover that we never want to get sober from. The show stars an ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar among others. It was very recently that a media report shared the purported remuneration of these actors which went viral like wildfire.

Is Jitendra Kumar the highest-paid actor in Panchayat 3?

The report suggested that the 33-year-old took home Rs 70000 per episode totalling about Rs 5.6 lakhs for the entire season. Jitendra Kumar has now reacted to the same and told Hindustan Times, “Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair.”

He added, “Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumors, they should not be a thing”.

Jitendra plays the character of Abhishek Tripathi in the show and was reportedly even paid more than veteran actress Neena Gupta who reportedly took home Rs 50000 per episode this season. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat has been created by TVF for Amazon Prime Video.

Has success changed anything for Jitendra Kumar?

Over the years, Jitendra has become a face for TVF after being a part of their many shows including Kota Factory and Pitchers. Asked if things changed in his personal life, Kumar said, “Not much has changed. I have just intrigued minimal changes in my life to make it more comfortable.”

Jitendra feels that for him as an actor when a show becomes successful and ‘gets love from all quarters’, it only opens more doors of opportunities including better work, better scripts, and a chance to work with interesting filmmakers.

This also comes with a responsibility for Jitendra Kumar who is popularly known as Jitu bhaiya among his fans. “It becomes my responsibility to try to do the work in a more creative and interesting way to meet the expectations of my fans. And that’s what my attempt is… That I add more and push myself more in my future projects to maintain the position,” Kumar signed off.

