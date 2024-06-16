Panchayat 3: Did you know 75-year-old 'Amma Ji' aka Abha Sharma repeated 'Mann achha...' dialogue 10 times? here's why

Abha Sharma has won people's hearts with her simply fantastic role of Amma Ji, also known as Damyanti in Panchayat Season 3. Her dialogue delivery brought her immense recognition on social media.

Amidst this, one of her dialogues 'Mann andar se achha nahi lag raha hai' (I'm not feeling well from inside) from the series has become viral overnight and people are using it for various relatable memes. In an interview, 'Amma Ji' reacted to the same and also expressed her gratitude for pouring in love to her character.

Abha Sharma repeated 'Mann achha...' dialogue 10 times in Panchayat 3

One of Abha Sharma's dialogues from Panchayat Season 3, "Bas mann andar se acha nahi lag raha hai", has welcomed various meme-fests on social media. This dialogue came when she tried to convince the compounder that she is unwell.

During an interview with India Today, Amma Ji revealed that she repeated this dialogue 10 times. Sharing the reason, she added, "Director came and explained the scene to me, but merko samajh hi nahi aa raha tha (I couldn't understand it). So, the person who was assisting me on the set told me to do nothing and just repeat the line 10 times."

She further added that it so happened that the shot was done, and she was still saying that line when Someone came up to her and asked why she was repeating the line still as the shot is done.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love, Abha Ji said that people loved those lanes and that village so much, that every now and then, they congratulated her for the role. "Mujhe bada acha lag raha hai (I am really enjoying it)," she said.

Panchayat 3 success party

A few days ago, TVF organized a success party as Panchayat received a lot of love and appreciation. At the party, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Khan, Chandan Roy, and others were present. Meanwhile, apart from the above-mentioned actors, Panchayat Season 3 also stars Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Durgesh Kumar, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles.

