Panchayat 3: Do you know where Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s web series was shot? No, it isn’t UP

Panchayat has proved to be one of the most successful Hindi web series and even its 3rd season is a rage among the viewers. From its characters and performances to the storyline, everything about the show is adored by the audience.

The craze is such that even the village Phulera in which the storyline is set has managed to create a strong connection with fans. In the series, Phulera is suggested to be somewhere in Uttar Pradesh. But do you know the real village where the series has been shot and its location?

All about Panchayat village Phulera's real name and its location

The village of Phulera from Panchayat which has managed to strike a chord among the fans is actually Mahodiya located in Madhya Pradesh. The official Instagram page of Madhya Pradesh Tourism shared an awareness post of the village and asked the people to share its real name.

"Put your knowledge to the test and learn fascinating new facts about this amazing state," a part of the caption read as saying.

When several people in the comments section replied with the correct answer, MP Tourism posted another video revealing the actual name i.e. Mahodiya village from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.

When Panchayat's makers were unsure of its success

During a conversation with PTI recently, Deepak Kumar Mishra who has directed the show revealed that the team was unsure of its success initially. He said that the team had put a lot of effort into the script in terms of creative ideas. While they were confident that the show would be a hit if people watched it entirely, they were not sure if the viewers would give it a chance.

More about Panchayat

The comedy-drama is based on the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi and his life after he gets a government job in a small village called Phulera. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, encouraged by the huge success of Panchayat's 3rd season, the makers have planned a 4th and 5th season of the series as well.

