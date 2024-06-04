Panchayat 3: Lauki to Sitara, 6 things that were as good as main characters in Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's web series

The highly anticipated third season of Jeetendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's Panchayat premiered on May 28, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Since then, the show has garnered praise and acclaim for its storyline, plot, cast, and the hype it created. We all know that the cast of a show or movie plays a crucial role in its success, but other factors also play a pivotal part in keeping the audience hooked.

Certain elements and characters from the third season of Panchayat have left a special mark in the hearts of fans. Some aspects of this season have stayed with us long after the credits rolled. Here is a list of those memorable characters and moments etched in our memory.

6 things that were as good as characters from Panchayat Season 3

1. Sitara (White Horse): Sitara, Vidhayak Ji's beloved horse, can be considered the star of the season. Sitara plays a crucial role in Panchayat Season 3. At the end of the show, when Vidhayak Ji is instructed to stay away from animals, he decides to sell his dear horse. Unbeknownst to him, the people of Phulera purchase Sitara, setting off a series of chaotic events.

2. Lauki: Lauki (the bottle gourd) plays a central role and serves as a boon for Sachiv Ji, Pradhan Ji, and Manju Devi. When Amma approaches Sachiv Ji to request a home under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojna, Sachiv Ji gives her a bottle gourd to cook and eat, suspecting that she might be lying. To verify his suspicion, Sachiv Ji visits Amma's supposed home to check if the lauki is still there. It is then revealed that the lauki is actually at her son's house, exposing her deceit.

3. Pigeon: After a heated exchange between Phulera and Vidhayak Ji, Bhushan requests Vidhayak Ji to visit Phulera to make peace. Sachiv Ji presents a pigeon for Vidhayak Ji to release as a symbol of reconciliation between the village and him. However, when Bam Bahadur brings his pigeon, it dies, placing Vidhayak Ji, who was already facing accusations of killing a dog, in even deeper trouble.

4. Hammer: At the end of the second season, Sachiv Ji is transferred due to a quarrel with Vidhayak Ji, and the third season begins with the arrival of a new Sachiv. This change doesn't sit well with the people of Phulera. The fun begins when the new Sachiv is waiting at the gram panchayat office, and Prahlad prevents him from joining. Consequently, Bhushan brings a hammer, and the new Sachiv starts breaking the lock to get in.

5. Lock: While the new Sachiv tries his best to break the lock with the hammer, because no one gave him the key, he fails to do so. Consequently, the lock remains intact, and the new Sachiv is unable to join.

6. Bamboo: Well, what can I say? The bamboo stick is certainly the second star of the season, right after Vidhayak Ji's horse. The bamboo, supposedly used as a weapon by Sachiv Ji, the people of Phulera, and Bam Bahadur to defend themselves, has also defended the dignity of the show. From fights to safety and beyond, the bamboo has been a central character in the show, just like the real characters.

Tell us, which one is your favorite character from Panchayat season 3?

