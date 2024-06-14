Panchayat 3: 'Pradhanji' Raghubir Yadav, 'Prahladcha' Faisal Malik, 'Binod' Ashok Pathak, 'Banrakas' Durgesh Kumar and more celebrate success; PICS

The Panchayat series has been receiving a lot of love since its first season. Recently, the third season was released and it is equally winning people's hearts because of its simplicity, characterization, and storytelling.

Today, June 14, TVF organized a success party for the series and the actors of the series were seen attending.

Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and more attend Panchayat Season 3 success party

At the success party of Panchayat 3, Pradhan Ji aka Raghubir Yadav, Prahladcha aka Faisal Malik, and Binod aka Ashok Pathak were seen arriving at the venue.

Not only them, but also Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, and others were also seen attending the success party. They posed together making a lovely frame as well.

Have a look:

Amul India's shoutout for Panchayat Season 3

On June 13, Amul India dropped an animated picture featuring Panchayat Season 3 actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy to extend their congratulatory message for the series success.

In the picture, Jitendra aka Abhishek can be seen sitting on a chair in his Panchayat office and the rest can be seen standing surrounding him holding a bread-and-butter on their hand. Reacting to it, Faisal who played the role of Prahlad Pandey re-shared the post on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture, they captioned it, "Mannchaahat Makhan! Gaon Mein Bhi, Pao Mein Bhi"

More about Panchayat

Panchayat follows the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi. His life takes a different turn after he gets a government job as 'Sachiv Ji' in a small village called Phulera.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, followinf the Panchayat's 3rd season, the makers have planned a 4th and 5th season of the series as well.

