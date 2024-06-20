Panchayat 3: Sanvikaa aka Rinki says fans get shocked by her glam look on Instagram; reacts to romance with Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji

From Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji to Raghubir Yadav's Pradhan Ji, every character from Panchayat holds a special place in our hearts. The third season was released recently and is getting equal love and attention like the other two seasons.

In the series, apart from these characters, Sanvikaa's Rinki role won everyone's hearts. Her simple and natural acting surpassed expectations. But did you know Sanvikaa is just the opposite of her Rinki role? In reality, she does glam up every once in a while. In a new interview, she reacted to how fans get shocked by her glam look on Instagram.

'They are surprised by how different I am,' says Panchayat's Sanvikaa

During an interview with DNA, Sanvikaa talked about her fame and how fans are shocked that she is different from Panchayat's Rinki in real life.

“After Panchayat, if I ever post a picture on my social media which is different from my Rinki look, people say, ‘ye to hamari Rinki nahin hai (this is not our Rinki).’ They are surprised by how different I am," she said. She further added that she gets ‘Rinki tu to bahut change ho gayi hai,' comments a lot on her social media.

Sanvikaa says people started liking old-school romance after Ranki-Sachiv Ji's relationship

In Panchayat, Sanvikaa's Rinki has a sweet innocent love relationship with Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji also known as Abhishek Tripathi.

Talking about the old-school romance of the character, she called it very pure. According to her, this type of romance used to be called outdated but with Panchayat, people have started liking this again.

"People have once again started appreciating these kinds of romances where the emotion can just be conveyed through the eyes. You don’t need to hold someone’s hand. I think that has been revived with Panchayat," Sanvikaa added.

For the uninitiated, she played the role of a simple girl from a village in UP. The daughter of Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).

More about Panchayat Season 3

Apart from Jitendra and Sanvikaa, Panchayat Season 3 also features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles. Meanwhile, after receiving a huge success of Panchayat's 3rd season, the makers have planned a 4th and 5th season of the series as well.

