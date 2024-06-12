Panchayat 3 star Raghubir Yadav aka Pradhan ji reacts to receiving immense love: ‘What I have done in the past is forgotten’

Not everyone’s first film is their fate changer but some even have to wait for almost four decades like Raghubir Yadav to find recognition in the industry. The veteran actor is currently seen playing ‘Pradhan ji’ in the third season of the rural-political comedy Panchayat and is ruling hearts like anything. He recently addressed the love he has been receiving ever since the series aired.

Raghubir Yadav on Panchayat’s success

"As if what I have done in the past is forgotten. I am Pradhan ji,” Yadav told PTI recently talking about how now wherever he goes, people know him as Pradhan Ji. He said, “Everywhere I go, people call me Pradhan ji. Right now, I am shooting in Varanasi and people are wondering what is Pradhan ji doing amongst us.”

Panchayat set against the backdrop of an Uttar Pradesh village is a satirical take on rural politics and its struggles. In this narrative, Raghubir plays the character whose aim is to see a better life for his villagers.

Talking about how he is receiving everything around the show, the 66-year-old added, “I will take it in only after there are no more seasons left. Right now, I just worry about the quality of the show. I don’t want to be too happy or sad.”

Advertisement

He further shared that the characters shown in the series are the kind of people he grew up with or met during his Parsi theater days. According to him, there is a simplicity and ease to life that is still inherent in villages and that's what the series has managed to translate without much artifice.

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Will 'Sachiv' Jitendra Kumar, 'Manju Devi' Neena Gupta, 'Pradhan ji' Raghubir Yadav return with seasons 4 and 5? Here's an update

How did Raghubir Yadav enter into the world of acting?

Growing up in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, Raghubir recalled singing movie songs at local functions and performing bhajans in the temple. This brewed his interest in taking music as a career. Yadav shared, "Sometimes your wishes pave the way for you. I joined a Parsi theatre company run by Annu Kapoor's father and worked there for six years. I would get ₹2.50 daily and I count it among my best days.”

He revealed that he would often go hungry which taught him valuable lessons. “Thodi takleef na ho to maza nahi aata," he added. Raghubir later enrolled in Delhi's National School of Drama and spent 13 years immersing himself in the world of theater. Throughout his childhood, he remained emotionally balanced, viewing challenges as opportunities to strive harder for success.

Advertisement

Did you know Neena Gupta was Raghubir Yadav’s junior in NSD?

In the same conversation, Raghubir revealed that his Panchayat’s on-screen wife Manju Devi aka Neena Gupta was his junior. "We did many plays together and while working on the show we realized we have traveled such a long distance and still are like family to each other. That's how we behave when we are working on the show,” Raghubir added.

The Massey Sahib star feels acting is a constant process of learning and the field of arts and culture is like an ocean. “You can never have enough. If I am honest, I feel one lifetime is too short for it. There is so much to do for everyone.” He feels like he is learning the best that he can and maybe he can excel in the next life because one life is not enough.

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3's Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav aka Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji's then-and-now PICS go VIRAL; fans say, 'Perfect on-screen couple'