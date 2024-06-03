Panchayat 3's Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav aka Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji's then-and-now PICS go VIRAL; fans say, 'Perfect on-screen couple'

Panchayat Season 3 is generating significant buzz, and rightfully so. The latest season of the show has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also captured the hearts of eagerly-awaiting fans. Memorable characters such as Phulera, Sitara, Sachiv Ji, Binod, Manju Devi, Pradhan Ji, Vidhayak Ji, and others have carved out a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Now, a then-and-now picture featuring Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav is going viral on social media, causing a frenzy. Check it out here!

Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's then-and-now pictures send internet into frenzy

A then-and-now photo featuring Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, known as Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji respectively, is circulating on social media. Allegedly, the old photo of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav is from the 1982 show Dekh Bhai Dekh, while the recent one is from the latest season of their highly acclaimed show Panchayat 3. A social media user swiftly responded to the image, expressing admiration for the duo and stating, "Perfect on-screen couple". It's safe to say that we share the sentiment!

Have a look at the picture here:

About Panchayat Season 3

The new season of the show Panchayat is garnering immense love and praise, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video through the TVF platform. While the initial episodes of this season focus on Jitendra Kumar reclaiming his post at Phulera, the latter half swiftly delves into village politics.

Featuring Jitendra Kumar alongside Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Saanvikaa, and others, Panchayat 3 concludes with a gripping twist, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating season 4 for answers. Crafted by writer Chandan Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series evokes a rollercoaster of emotions.

According to Pinkvilla's review, the show maintains the essence of its predecessors, making it worth watching. However, the writing falls short of the show's potential, and there are pacing issues that require attention.

