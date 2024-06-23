Panchayat 3’s Neena Gupta slays white shirt and biker shorts look; netizens joke 'Pradhan Ji shocked, Manju Devi rocks'

Actress Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the success of the recently released third season of Panchayat. She is receiving immense love for her portrayal of Manju Devi in the series. Now, she has taken to social media to share a slow-motion video that has sparked a frenzy among her fans. Check it out here!

Neena Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous in white dress

Veteran actress Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and shared a video where she flaunts her age-defying looks in an adorable white shirt and biker shorts. Gupta accessorized with a stylish yellow bag, cool shades, and white shoes. The Panchayat star looks absolutely stunning, capturing our attention effortlessly.

Gupta captioned the post, "What happened to Manju Devi? #panchayatseason3 @primevideoin". Netizens and her fans swiftly joined the comments section to discuss the same.

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens react to Neena Gupta's latest post

Netizens quickly jumped into the comments section. One user wrote, "The coolest Pradhan ji ever." Another commented, "Pradhan Ji Shocked!! Manju Devi Rocks." Someone added, "Pradhan ji kya soch rahe honge." Another user simply shared a "Dekh raha hai Binod" GIF.

One person wrote, "I love your style... You look so graceful and playful at the same time. I'm totally inspired by your wardrobe collection. Many hearts for you." Another user said, "The coolest, the prettiest, the hottest, the sexiest, the most humble sexy."

Neena Gupta on the work front

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the third season of the highly acclaimed Prime Video series Panchayat. The show features an ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvika, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha, among others.

Following the success of the third season, the creators announced that the show will return for seasons 4 and 5, and work on these seasons is currently underway.

