Panchayat 3's Sunita Rajwar recalls transitioning from being 'ashamed' to feeling 'proud' of her father’s profession as truck driver

This year has been an absolute fortune for Sunita Rajwar who has been in the industry for over 25 years. From being typecast in maid roles to now being the backbone of two of the biggest shows of the country - Gullak and Panchayat - Sunita has come a long way and her success feels personal to a sea of people out there.

Coming from a lower-middle-class family, Sunita Rajwar’s father was a truck driver and this wasn’t something she was really proud of but was rather ashamed of it as a kid.

Why did Sunita Rajwar hide her father’s profession during her growing-up years?

Recently while talking to Digital Commentary, Sunita looked back at studying alongside the elite club of kids. She recalled, “Back then I couldn’t understand the depth of the fact that my father was a truck driver and he is making us study in such a big institution.”

She shared that in that school someone’s father was a businessman, or a lawyer, or a doctor. So whenever during the beginning of each class, she was asked to introduce herself and share her family background, Sunita used to change her father’s profession every year.

“I used to feel ashamed. Kids in my school used to get dropped off by their drivers and they got freshly-made food during lunch by a staff so in a school like this how can I say my father is a truck driver”, the 54-year-old shared.

She further revealed it was quite late when she got the strength to tell this out loud and embrace how beautiful thing this was to be ‘proud of’. Sunita also confessed that her father did several other odd jobs including being a shopkeeper’s assistant before becoming a truck driver and invested all his savings to bring up her family.

In Panchayat which is currently streaming on Prime Video, Sunita plays the character of Kranti Devi who is one sharp opposition that any political space needs. Her character Bittu Ki Mummy in Sony LIV’s Gullak is somehow on a similar tangent but still stands out largely in an ensemble that is equally impressive.

