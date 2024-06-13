Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha says Irrfan Khan was the only real actor and industry took too long to recognize him

Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha has been consistently in the news lately for his role of Vidhayak in Panchayat season 3. The actor, who has played several memorable characters in his career so far, has finally been noticed for his abilities.

However, Pankaj is not happy with the Hindi film industry for not recognizing talented actors. He expressed his concern recently by taking the example of Irrfan Khan.

Pankaj Jha says Irrfan Khan was the only real actor in the industry

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Pankaj Jha opened up about how all the actors today are mimicking someone else. He said that Irrfan Khan was the only real actor, and unfortunately, the industry took long to recognize him.

Pankaj said that actors should not watch films because they end up mimicking others. He said that today, every actor is mimicking someone while adding that there was only one real actor in the industry, i.e. Irrfan Khan. "He has set a benchmark for actors, and everybody is trying to reach that benchmark, but it is not easy to reach,” said the Panchayat actor.

He also said that the industry should be questioned on why it takes so much time to recognize true talents like Irrfan.

Pankaj Jha shares his thoughts on the reality of the industry

Pankaj said that the industry's truth is far from the glitz and glamor that is visible to people normally. He also mentioned that the culture of industry is like a disease that makes one lose itself.

He said that when he was doing back-to-back films in Mumbai, he wasn’t living a satisfying life. The actor recalled having a feeling of not wanting to live a life where he's just living like everybody else. "This is not my journey. I cannot carry that personality; it would simply make me feel uncomfortable. Then I will have to pretend like the others, act in a particular way, lose myself," he mentioned while adding that Indian philosopher Osho's guidance helped him in this period.

Pankaj also said that people working in cinema should be treated like common people. According to him, acting is just another job, and he doesn’t understand why actors become 'complicated people.'

Pankaj Jha's work front

Pankaj Jha entered the Hindi film industry in 2001 and was noted for his work in films like Monsoon Wedding, Company, Black Friday, Gulaal, Running Shaadi, Atrangi Re, and more. He is currently riding high on the success of Panchayat.

Fans are looking forward to seeing him in more films and web series.

