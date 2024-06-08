Panchayat: Sanvikaa aka Rinki tells why she and Jitendra Kumar don't talk much; 'Because he’s very...'

Sanvikaa's Rinki in Panchayat has emerged as one of the key characters of the series. It was introduced in season 2 and became one of the favorites of everyone in no time.

Rinki's chemistry with Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, is one of the highlights of the series. And since their romance is developing slowly, it always keeps the audience hooked. Now, Sanvikaa has opened up about her bond with Jitendra in real life and has shared interesting details.

Sanvikaa says Jitendra is 'very shy'

During an interview with Indian Express, Sanvikaa was asked to share her favorite co-star in the series. Responding to the question, she said that she has a good bond with everyone but because has more scenes with Jitendra Kumar, they have developed an understanding.

The actress said that they don't talk to each other much because he’s "very shy," and even she was "reserved" in the beginning. "We used to practice our scenes, rehearse the lines, and then go and perform," Sanvikaa said. She added that in Season 3, she used to initiate conversation, and Jitendra would just respond to that.

Sanvikaa on attracting more opportunities after Panchayat

Sanvikaa shared that she has started getting more opportunities after Panchayat but wants casting directors to offer her different kinds of roles. The actress said that earlier she was 'skinny and dusky' and she would be offered only a certain kind of role, i.e., that of a middle-class person.

The actress said that she doesn’t mind playing a middle-class or lower-middle-class person but, at the same time, also wants to experiment with other characters. Requesting the casting directors to offer her different characters, she said, "Please, you can audition me for different roles as well. I have a very character face — I can play a rich person, a lawyer, a police officer… I can do different things."

More about Panchayat

Set in a small village named Phulera, Panchayat is a comedy-drama that revolves around an engineering graduate named Abhishek Tripathi who lands a government job there. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and more.

As the first three seasons of the series proved to be successful, the makers have already planned seasons 4 and 5.

