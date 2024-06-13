Panchayat Season 3: Amul India gives 'mannchaahat makhan' shoutout to Jitendra Kumar's series

Panchayat Season 3 has been received incredibly well by the audience and the series is winning everyone's hearts. Amidst rave reviews, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Chandan Roy's show got a shoutout from Amul India and it's all things heartwarming.

Amul India's shoutout for Panchayat Season 3

A while ago, Amul India took to their official Instagram handle and dropped an animated picture featuring Panchayat Season 3 actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy. In the picture, we can see Jitendra aka Abhishek sitting on a chair in his Panchayat office and the rest can be seen standing surrounding him. Each of them has a bread-and-butter on their hand.

Sharing the picture, they added the text, "Mannchaahat Makhan! Gaon Mein Bhi, Pao Mein Bhi"

Reacting to it, Faisal who played the role of Prahlad Pandey re-shared the post on his Instagram handle.

Have a look:

Is Jitendra Kumar the highest-paid actor in Panchayat 3?

After a report suggested that the 33-year-old has received a total of Rs 5.6 lakhs for the entire season, Jitendra Kumar told the Hindustan Times, “Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair.”

He added that nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. Kumar also thinks one should avoid falling for any such rumors and they should not be a thing.”

Panchayat village Phulera's real name and its location

The official Instagram page of Madhya Pradesh Tourism shared an awareness post of the village and asked the people to share its real name. "Put your knowledge to the test and learn fascinating new facts about this amazing state," a part of the caption read as saying.

When people in the comments section replied with the correct answer, MP Tourism posted another video revealing the actual name i.e. Mahodiya village from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.

More about Panchayat

The comedy-drama is based on the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi and his life after he gets a government job in a small village called Phulera. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, encouraged by the huge success of Panchayat's 3rd season, the makers have planned a 4th and 5th season of the series as well.

