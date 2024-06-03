Panchayat season 3: Check out LOL-worthy memes ft. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and more

The highly anticipated Jitendra Kumar series, Panchayat Season 3, made its debut on the OTT platform on May 28. Fans have been showering it with immense love and praise. With its straightforward plot and clever humor, the show has sparked numerous memes online. The arrival of the third season was no exception. Since its release, the internet has been flooded with funny and relatable memes.

From witty one-liners to amusing visual edits, the memes have been capturing the essence of the show in a true manner; resonating with several fans out there. From Durgesh Kumar's Bhushan Kumar’s dialogues to Faisal Malik's Prahlad Cha’s sweet moments, the internet discovered its latest obsession in the humorous colloquial touch in the life of Phulera.

Hilarious memes inspired by Panchayat Season 3

Not just fan pages, even Delhi Traffic Police didn’t miss the chance to spread awareness against drink and driving, while several fans associated it with slice-of-life humor. Check out some of the viral memes from Panchayat Season 3.

Take a look:

We are sure to have been able to bring smiles with the compilation of these memes.

About Panchayat Season 3

The third season of Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Saanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. The show written by Chandan Kumar is set in a fictional village of Phulera and revolves around the story of an engineering graduate Abhishek who due to a dwindling IT career takes up the role of Gram Panchayat Secretary.

In the third season, the fresh storyline explores how the people of Phulera try to bring their original secretary, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who gets replaced by a new secretary. In doing so, the villagers even have to go against the wishes of MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha).

While they succeed in bringing back Abhishek, their already troubled relation with the MLA intensifies and in the episodes to follow, it is shown how costly a decision it turns out to be.

Pinkvilla's review of Panchayat Season 3

The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Pinkvilla’s review of Panchayat 3 read, “Panchayat 3 manages to retain the essence of its previous seasons and that is a reason enough to watch it. However, the writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is. Also, there are pacing issues that need to be addressed.”

