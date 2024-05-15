Panchayat Season 3 Trailer OUT: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav return as elections approach

The series Panchayat, which premiered in 2020, is one of the most loved shows in recent times. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more in pivotal roles, the series has garnered immense acclaim. Now, the official trailer for Panchayat Season 3 has been launched.

For the unversed, earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the highly anticipated third season of the show is set to release this month.

Trailer of Panchayat Season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav is out

Today, May 15, the makers of the upcoming series Panchayat Season 3 shared the trailer across their social media platforms. The trailer takes the viewers back to the story set in the village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, secretary of the Gram Panchayat. Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav also reprise their roles.

The 2-minute 34-second trailer is filled with hilarious moments as the characters prepare for the upcoming elections.

The official synopsis of the series under the trailer read, “As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan and Bhushan gangs engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch the full trailer here!

Advertisement

Fan reactions to the trailer of Panchayat Season 3

Fans flooded the comments section under the trailer video soon after its release. One person said, “As a real life Sachiv I give this series full marks for the authenticity,” while another wrote, “Panchayat is not just a webseries, it's an emotion.”

A user expressed, “I was feeling tense, but watching this trailer completely turned my day around! It's amazing how something so simple can change your entire mood. Excited for what's to come!" Thank you tvf and amazon india.”

Created by The Viral Fever, Season 3 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the show is produced by Arunabh Kumar.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Panchayat Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on May 28. It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer OUT: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s chemistry hits ball out of the park; don’t miss Dekha Tenu recreation