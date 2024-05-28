Panchayat Season 3 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta starrer web-series

One of the most awaited web shows of the year, Panchayat Season 3 finally premiered on the OTT midnight. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles. The light-hearted drama this time yet again narrates the story of Phulera where the village members try it all to bring back their original secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) leading to intensified troubled relations with the MLA.

The following episodes present a saga of how costly a decision it turns out to be. Hours after the series debuted on screen, Twitter also lit up with discussions, with people eagerly sharing their thoughts and opinions on the much-loved series.

10 tweets to check before watching Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat Season 3

As Panchayat Season 3 made its grand debut on the OTT today, May 28, enthusiastic netizens flooded Twitter to share their glowing reviews. Audiences can’t get enough of the innocent, laughter, and entertainment dose packaged in the long-awaited series led by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A user wrote, “It's perfect, perfect from down to the earth, every minute details,perfect #panchayat #review @TheViralFever,” another user mentioned, “Panchayat #3 Review Promising : followed by four stars. Had the essence of previous two seasons with a new unusual plot (Accompanied by red-heart emoji). But could have been better with some comic scenes by curbing unnecessary drama and better screenplay. #Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime #PrimeVideo #AmazonPrime #TVF”

Advertisement

In addition to this, an ardent fan exclaimed, “Panchayat S 3 Flower nahi Fire he bhai...(accompanied by three fire emojis)#PanchayatReview”

Take a look:

Furthermore, a user exclaimed, “#Panchayat S03 has been binge-watched, and @TheViralFever & @PrimeVideoIN have hit a home run againThe season starts with a buildup from the last season & is heavy on emotions for the first few episodes but quickly gets into its actual feel-good track #PanchayatReview.”

Another fan expressed his excitement over the series mentioning, “Bhai 12 :00 baje panchayat S3 aaya m episode 7 per hu 4 ghante m series khatam #panchayat S3.”

Take a look:

A fan hailed the series as a ‘masterpiece’ as he wrote, “#PanchayatS3 Episode 1 Ye show masterpiece hai Shuru se hi connection feel hone lagta isme. Characters se attachment bhi easily ho jata.”

Another highly impressed fan offered his review stating, “Finished watching #Panchayat season 3 now I can't wait for next season!! What an amazing season once again,all the characters are beautifully done by all the actors!!! #PanchayatS3What a iconic role played by PRAHLAD CHA.....amazing.....Mindblowing.....”

In addition to this, a fan exclaimed, “Wait is over.. finally my favorite web series Panchayat season 3 came today and I also watched it. It is better and more emotional than the first and second season. All of you must watch Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime.”

Take a look:

Among other users, a netizen also revealed how he got emotional while watching the series. He wrote, “This scene Don’t know why but this brought tears to my eyes @malikfeb you are such a great actor #Panchayat 3 has it all @TheViralFever”

Take a quick look at the reactions.

As per Pinkvilla's review, the series manages to retain the essence of its previous seasons and that is a reason enough to watch it. However, the writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is. Also, there are pacing issues that need to be addressed.

Advertisement

Panchayat Season 3 is written by Chandan Kumar and is orchestrated by director Deepak Kumar Mishra. The first season of the show was released in 2020 followed by its second season in 2022. The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: 25 years of Biwi No. 1: When Karisma Kapoor said she would like to see sister Kareena Kapoor in its remake