Panchayat stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav leave fans stunned as young 'Pradhan' & 'Pradhan Patni'

The web series, Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav among others has garnered critical acclaim and even an impressive 9 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

Amazon's latest offering Panchayat has been taking the audiences by storm. The web series starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav among others has garnered critical acclaim and even an impressive 9 out of 10 rating on IMDb. The comedy drama revolves around an engineering graduate Abhishek, played by Jitendra, who joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

The show only released on 3 April and already seems to be a huge hit among the audiences. In the series, Neena Gupta plays the pivotal character of Manju Devi and alongside is her reel husband played by Raghubir Yadav. The talented actors seem to have won hearts with their onscreen presence. And a proof of this was a picture shared by Neena Gupta on Instagram.

The veteran actress, who enjoys a solid following on social media, shared an old photo with actor Raghubir in the frame. It's a major throwback photo of the actors from their younger days. Neena captioned the picture, "Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay raghubir aur main." Fans flooded the comments section and gushed over the duo and their roles in Panchayat.

Check out the photo:

One fan wrote, "Pradhan aur Pradhan pati actually!" While another fan gushed, "Panchayat is a wonderful series. You rocked the Jana Gana Mana." "Neena ji you are a Meryl Streep of Bollywood. Magnificent actress. Panchyat is really a worth watch web series which we can watch with our family. 5/5 star for Panchayat," another user commented.

What are your thoughts on Panchayat? Let us know in the comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×