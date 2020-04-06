Panchayat Twitter Review: Jitendra Kumar starrer web series gets roaring applause on social media

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's Panchayat will lift your mood during the lockdown. The web show released on Amazon Prime over the weekend and it is receiving a thundering response on Twitter.

Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who takes up a job as the secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh, for lack of better opportunities. The social drama reunites the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actors once again as Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek, the new secretary appointed at Phulera village while Neena Gupta plays Manju Devi, the sarpanch. The light-hearted comedy dropped on Amazon Prime videos over the weekend and Twitter is flooding with roaring applause for the same.

Netizens binged-watched all the 8 episodes and have come back with great reviews for the web show. While people are saturated watching the news about Coronavirus and keeping a tab on the death toll, Panchayat comes as a stressbuster amidst the pandemic. Many viewers took to their Twitter handles and reviewed the show. "One of best thing that happen during lock sown Is tanki pe charo gao se payar ho jayega beat web series ever TVF rocks maza aa gaya dekh kar #Panchayat YAT," a user tweeted.

Check it out:

One of best thing that happen during lock sown Is tanki pe charo gao se payar ho jayega beat web series ever TVF rocks maza aa gaya dekh kar#Panchayat YAT pic.twitter.com/6jj4TpTAmy — Ismail Syed (@ismail7850) April 3, 2020

"#Panchayat is the sweetest web series u can see , the innocence of people Red heart," read another tweet. Some of the viewers called it the 'most binge-able show'. Another viewer wrote, "Thank You @TheViralFeverfor this beautiful show .. and this end with a smile is just breathtaking. You just touched million hearts of people working in rural India, alone and away from their family #Panchayat."

#Panchayat is the sweetest web series u can see , the innocence of people pic.twitter.com/o4s4BxnfzV — sunitarawat (@sunirawat25) April 3, 2020

Check out more tweets:

#Panchayat

- Loved the Innocence

- Felt attached to the characters sp. Vikas

- A bit dragging but fine

- Shows the optimum level of abuse used in UP villages! pic.twitter.com/QPbN1QPjJw — Nitin Agarwal (@nitin_ag) April 6, 2020

Thank You @TheViralFever for this beautiful show .. and this end with a smile is just breathtaking. You just touched million hearts of people working in rural india, alone and away from their family #Panchayat pic.twitter.com/hyXJtsp8De — Diwakar K. (@DiwakarKothari_) April 6, 2020

#Panchayat is a very entertaining series depicting the life in today’s villages in India. Superb action by veteran Raghuvir Yadav, @Neenagupta001 , @Farjigulzar , Faisal malik & Chandan Roy. I thoroughly enjoyed it in #lockdown https://t.co/QalpB4ydpf — Awara Hu (@PsychoSatka) April 6, 2020

Panchayat by @PrimeVideo @TheViralFever

Kudos to whole team

Great to watch such show where you can find your own story and realated every moments with laugh and emotions. The amazing ensemble cast of Panchayat certainly has a huge contribution. @Farjigulzar @Neenagupta001 pic.twitter.com/ntPrMG1c2o — Shubham Dubey (@Shubham42186117) April 6, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More