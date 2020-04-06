#MyCoronaStory
Panchayat Twitter Review: Jitendra Kumar starrer web series gets roaring applause on social media

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's Panchayat will lift your mood during the lockdown. The web show released on Amazon Prime over the weekend and it is receiving a thundering response on Twitter.
Panchayat Twitter Review: Jitendra Kumar starrer web series gets roaring applause on social media
Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who takes up a job as the secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh, for lack of better opportunities. The social drama reunites the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actors once again as Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek, the new secretary appointed at  Phulera village while Neena Gupta plays Manju Devi, the sarpanch. The light-hearted comedy dropped on Amazon Prime videos over the weekend and Twitter is flooding with roaring applause for the same.

Netizens binged-watched all the 8 episodes and have come back with great reviews for the web show. While people are saturated watching the news about Coronavirus and keeping a tab on the death toll, Panchayat comes as a stressbuster amidst the pandemic. Many viewers took to their Twitter handles and reviewed the show. "One of best thing that happen during lock sown Is tanki pe charo gao se payar ho jayega  beat web series ever TVF rocks maza aa gaya dekh kar #Panchayat YAT," a user tweeted.

Check it out:

"#Panchayat is the sweetest web series u can see , the innocence of people Red heart," read another tweet. Some of the viewers called it the 'most binge-able show'. Another viewer wrote, "Thank You @TheViralFeverfor this beautiful show .. and this end with a smile is just breathtaking. You just touched million hearts of people working in rural India, alone and away from their family #Panchayat."

Check out more tweets:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other.

Credits :Twitter

