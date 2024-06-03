Panchayat’s Banrakas aka Durgesh Kumar reveals slipping into depression twice in 11 years: ‘I fell on feet of casting directors’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

The third season of TVF’s popular series Panchayat is everywhere on the internet and for all the right reasons. In a quite rare phenomenon, the show despite not being headed by any A-lister or star face is making waves in the hearts of audiences for its raw, authentic, and wholesome narrative.

Among many underrated actors who have got their due from this series, Durgesh Kumar is one of those who is being largely appreciated. The seasoned theatre artist played the character of Bhushan in the series who is also known as ‘banrakas’.

Durgesh Kumar on his struggle with depression

Recently while talking to Lallantop, Durgesh opened up on making big in the industry but with a lot of ups and downs. He was heard saying, “You need to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally, and economically to be an actor. I have suffered depression twice in 11 years.”

He suggested that unless one is not psychologically, economically, and mentally healthy, they shouldn’t come into the acting field.

Durgesh further said 'this is no place to try' as he spoke about the industry being filled with crazy people. He added, "All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they are all half crazy people, nobody discloses this."

The Laapataa Ladies actor further shared how Tripathi and Siddiqui’s batches had 20-30 people but no one else is anywhere seen except him despite being equally talented.

When Durgesh Kumar fell at the feet of casting directors despite having done decent work

The actor recalled first coming to Versova on May 28, 2016, and making a few friends from Madhya Pradesh Drama School. All of them decided to get into the industry at any cost and made Aram Nagar our adda. “We started to knock doors of every casting director, I fell on their feet to cast me in some role. All this, after having done Highway, Freaky Ali, and Sultan”, Durgesh shared.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

