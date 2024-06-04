Panchayat’s Banrakas aka Durgesh Kumar to be seen in THIS big film next; find out

Durgesh Kumar has become the talk of the town ever since the release of Panchayat season 3. His character was introduced in season 2 of the series and received immense love from the audience. However, his popularity peaked after the latest season started streaming.

Before Panchayat, he worked in several films including Highway, Sultan, Sanju, Dhadak, and more but never got so much public attention. Recently, he was seen in much talked about Laapataa Ladies as well. But do you know, which is the next big film you can see him in?

Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar to be seen in Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj

Durgesh Kumar who has become the new favourite actor of social media will be next seen in the upcoming film Maharaj which has Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan making his debut. The first look poster of the film featuring Junaid along with Jaideep Ahlawat was released a few days back and intrigued the audience.

Durgesh also took to Instagram and shared the poster while announcing that he's also a part of the film.

More about Maharaj

Maharaj is based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case and is jointly made by YRF and Netflix. The film features Junaid Khan in the role of a journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji who stood up for women’s rights and wrote about widow remarriage. He also supported the oppressed and contributed to reformation of the society.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey and is slated to release on June 14, 2024, directly on Netflix.

More about Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama series created by TVF which revolves around the life of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who is an engineering graduate but ends up getting a government job of Panchayat secretary in a small village named Phulera.

Apart from Jitendra and Durgesh Kumar, the series also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Gupta, Pankaj Jha, Sunita Rajwar, and more. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, season 3 of Panchayat is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

