Panchayat's Chandan Roy on his acting debut: Set was like school for me, used to make notes like a student

Chandan Roy got talking about his much-loved performance in Panchayat and what it's like to share screen space with talented actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar.

Amazon Prime's recent web series Panchayat starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta has set social media buzzing. In this day and age of heavy crime dramas on OTT platforms, Panchayat -- a drama set in India's hinterland has been a breath of fresh air and won audiences over. Apart from the lead characters, several other actors on the show have floored us with their earnest performances. One of them is actor Chandan Roy who plays Vikas (secretary's assistant).

Roy makes an impressive debut with his much-loved performance. In a recent interview, Roy was quizzed about what was it like to share screen space with talented actors. He told Indian Express, "Panchayat’s set was like a school for me. I used to make notes like a student. I never saw Raghubir sir carrying the script. He used to come so prepared. He only reacted to the lines of his co-stars. Also, he does immense improvisation, so you always need to remain on standby in front of him. That was a huge challenge, but also a huge opportunity for me to prove myself. It motivated me to put in a lot of hard work."

Roy, who is a student of Raghubir, also revealed that he did not take inspiration for his character of Vikas from a particular person. "There isn’t anyone specific. The way I have played him (Vikas) is an amalgamation of several Vikas I have seen in my life. I added a little bit of my own imagination to him."

Speaking about his other co-stars, Roy added that working with them has been an inspiration. "Jeetu bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) spoke every line with so much conviction, I was in awe," Roy said. Adding, "As for Neena ma’am, she used to come on the set, wear her costume, get into her character, do some magic with the scene and leave. I got so inspired by seeing them. I only thought I have to do a lot of hard work in life." Chandan Roy's next venture is a digital film title Jamun.

Panchayat is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

