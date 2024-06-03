Panchayat’s Faisal Malik aka Prahlad recalls facing heavy loss during shooting of season 2 due to THIS reason

The third season of Panchayat has been released, bringing back the familiar faces of our beloved characters for a fresh journey in their personal lives. The appeal of Panchayat, crafted by The Viral Fever, emanates from its authentic and accessible depiction of rural existence. Maintaining its authenticity, Prime Video's Panchayat Season 3 broadens the series' scope beyond comedy, facilitating the growth of the main characters as they navigate through significant themes over the course of eight episodes.

Faisal Malik, known for portraying Prahlad in the series, recently discussed the hurdles encountered during the filming of the first two seasons. He also provided insights into the distinctive aspects of this latest season compared to its other two.

Faisal Malik on challenges they faced during the shoot of previous season

In an interview with Firstpost, Faisal Malik discussed the obstacles they faced, including heat and rain, while filming the earlier seasons. He said, "One of the challenges was the heat. There were no other major challenges because we had a set world and we had to stay around that set world. Because of the rains during the shooting of the second season, we are running 10 to 12 days behind schedule and incurred a lot of loss as we were unable to shoot. Will literally had to use fans to dry the wet lens."

Faisal also highlighted the differences between this season and the previous two and said, “In this season, you are going to see a very different kind of face of the village of India. This is the face where the democracy is developing itself on the grass root level. You won’t require any tissue papers in this season. There’s no crying or whining this time. There is a lot of fun to be had in this season with situational humor; but that situation is also very haunting at many places.”

More about Panchayat

Panchayat stands out as a beloved Hindi web series, with its third season currently captivating audiences. The show, created by TVF, blends comedy and drama, revolving around Abhishek Tripathi's journey. Despite being an engineering graduate, Abhishek unexpectedly finds himself employed in a government position in the quaint village of Phulera. Though initially hesitant about life in Phulera, he gradually embraces the simplicity and innocence of its residents, ultimately finding contentment amidst them.

Under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat showcases a talented ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Ragubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and more.

