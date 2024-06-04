Panchayat’s Vidhayak ji aka Pankaj Jha takes dig at actors who ‘can’t say one dialogue’; ‘IQ of our audience is DEFINITELY LOW’

The third season of TVF’s superhit series Panchayat is all over the internet and the raw flavor of the show is painted all over audiences’ hearts and minds. Among an ensemble cast, Pankaj Jha is one of those who has earned a separate fanbase for his impeccable acting and sequences in the show where he played the character of Vidhayak Ji.

Recently while speaking to Digital Commentary, Jha said that it is a tough job to say who is an actor and who isn’t because the one who isn’t an actor is the most popular. He continued, “Someone asked me my thoughts on the larger-than-life movies that are mounted on huge budgets and mint crores of rupees. I said it only reflects the IQ of our country, its level.”

He further stressed, “The IQ of our Indian audience is definitely low, just look at Hindi cinema and you’d know. The ones who can’t say one dialogue, who have never been able to say one dialogue, woh star bane hue hai bhai (they are the stars).”

The Black Friday actor shared that he often fails to decode the division of how actors are tagged hit or flop in the industry. “The ones whose names you took, there are more talented people than them in the industry but it is all about getting that opportunity”, Pankaj signed off.

More about Panchayat 3

Available to stream on Prime Video, Panchayat 3 features Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Chandan Roy as Vikas Shukla, Faisal Malik as Prahlad cha, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan, and Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi among others.

Pankaj Jha, on the other hand, has featured in several notable titles including Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal, Monsoon Wedding, Company, Haasil, Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Waapsi, SSC, 2612, Atrangi Re Matrubhoomi, and Teen Patti among others. He who hails from Bihar’s Saharsa is an alumnus of Delhi’s National School of Drama and is also a painter by passion.

