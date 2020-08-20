Pandit Jasraj Funeral: Sanjay Leela Bhansali pays respect as the legend will be cremated with state honors

Pandit Jasraj is wrapped with the Indian Tricolor and will be cremated with state honors. Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others pay respect to the musical legend.

The legendary Indian musician, Pandit Jasraj breathed his last breath on Monday in New Jersey, the USA following a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were brought to his Versova home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pandit Jasrah’s antim darshan was held on Thursday in his residence. The famed vocalist’s mortal remains were kept for Pandit Jasraj’s friends and fans to pay their last respects. Pandit Jasraj’s granddaughter Shweta Pandit arrived from Italy to pay respects ahead of his cremation.

The musical legend will be cremated with state honors in Mumbai along with a 21-gun salute. While Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains were taken for its last rites he was wrapped in the Indian Tricolour flag with full state honors. Meanwhile, the legend’s relatives and friends from the film industry paid their respects to Pandit Jasraj to the late vocalist, and that includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vijate Pandit, Kailash Kher, Karanvir Bohra, and Singer Udit Narayan among others. When the news of Pandit Jasraj’s death was announced by his daughter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to their Twitter accounts and mourned the loss of the musical legend.

Pandit Jasraj was also the only musician to have had a planet named after him. The International Astronomical Union named minor planet 2006 VP32 as Panditjasraj. The planet was discovered on Novem 11, 2006. The late musician is also the recipient of many awards and honors that include Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

