Pandit Jasraj passes away: Daler Mehndi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Adnan Sami & others pay tribute to the maestro

Pandit Jasraj passed away at 90 in New Jersey, US. The iconic Indian classical vocalist reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

The musical legend Pandit Jasraj passed away at 90 in New Jersey, US. The iconic Indian classical vocalist reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The legendary vocalist had reportedly awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000. The honour is the second highest civilian award of the country. The statement which was issued by the family stated that Pandit Jasraj passed away at 5.15 EST owing to a cardiac arrest. Many celebrities from the Indian music space took to their Twitter accounts to pay their tributes to the maestro.

Daler Mehndi shared a post on Twitter. He wrote, "Hindustani music maestro- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri- Pt. Jasraj passed away in the US a short while ago. India has lost another gem, one of the rarest!" Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a heartfelt post for the late musical vocalist. Madhur Bhandarkar's post read, "Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti." Well-known music director Vishal Dadlani wrote in his tweet for Pandit Jasraj, "Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family."

Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 17, 2020

#PanditJasraj Fortunate and blessed are those who were alive in the times of Pt Jasraj- a voice capable of transforming you with sheer depth and purity of Sur. My deepest respect Sharing an invaluable moment of my last interaction with him at India Music Summit @IndMusicSummit pic.twitter.com/yv7GBoYbvE — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) August 17, 2020

Hindustani music maestro- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri- Pt. Jasraj passed away in the US a short while ago. India has lost another gem, one of the rarest!@durgajasraj #RIP #panditjasraj #musiclegend #shininginthesky #RabRaakha — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 17, 2020

Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti @durgajasraj pic.twitter.com/TW7EIrzJCb — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 17, 2020

A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class ..

Rest in peace #PanditJasraj ji pic.twitter.com/2RK94wGOZ7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Moments with him are one of the most cherished moments of my life. I learned so much from his music. He encouraged me so much. One of the highlights of my life is him singing my composition. He’s left a musical treasure for us that is immortal! I will miss him.#PanditJasraj pic.twitter.com/lUDvd57tzy — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 17, 2020

The fans of the late vocalist took to their social media accounts to offer condolences and prayers to the family. Many from the Indian music space are also sharing their heartfelt posts on social media for the late Pandit Jasraj.

