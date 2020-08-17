  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pandit Jasraj passes away in the US at 90; PM Narendra Modi mourns loss of Indian classical vocalist

Pandit Jasraj who is a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award passed away on Monday. The Indian music legend had turned 90 in January.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 08:37 pm
News,Pandit JasrajPandit Jasraj passes away in the US at 90; PM Narendra Modi mourns loss of Indian classical vocalist

Music legend, Pandit Jasraj who was 90-years-old passed away in New Jersey, the US today. The news of his demise was announced by his daughter Durga Jasraj. The Indian classical vocalist had a career spanning over 80 years and was awarded with major honors that include Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. A statement from Pandit Jasraj’s family reads, “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA.” 

Continuing, the statement read, “May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to mourn the loss of the Indian music legend. He uploaded two pictures with Pandit Jasraj and penned a heartfelt post that reads, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.” 

Apart from the PM even president Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the death of the legend. “Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs,” he tweeted.

Here is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet: 

ALSO READ: World Music Day 2020: Remembering the contributions of legendary Indian Classical Musicians

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement