Pandit Jasraj passes away in the US at 90; PM Narendra Modi mourns loss of Indian classical vocalist

Music legend, Pandit Jasraj who was 90-years-old passed away in New Jersey, the US today. The news of his demise was announced by his daughter Durga Jasraj. The Indian classical vocalist had a career spanning over 80 years and was awarded with major honors that include Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. A statement from Pandit Jasraj’s family reads, “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA.”

Continuing, the statement read, “May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to mourn the loss of the Indian music legend. He uploaded two pictures with Pandit Jasraj and penned a heartfelt post that reads, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Apart from the PM even president Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the death of the legend. “Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs,” he tweeted.