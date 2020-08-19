Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains arrive at his Mumbai home and will be cremated at Pawan Hans crematorium

Musical Legend Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday in New Jersey, USA. His mortal remains arrived at his Versova residence in Mumbai where the Antim Darshan will take place.

Music legend Pandit Jasraj breathed his last breath on Monday, August 17th, in New Jersey, USA. The news of his sudden demise left many in the music industry heartbroken. B-Town celebs and fans of the Indian vocalist took to their social media accounts mourned the loss and paid their condolences to the award-winning Indian classical singer. Pandit Jasraj had a career spanning over 75 years and was awarded multiple honors that include Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

According to the media coordinator of the family, Pandit Jasraj’s Antim Darshan will take place on Thursday, August 20 and 9.30 AM. It will be held in his Versova residence. The last rites for Pandit Jasraj will be performed at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle- West. The legendary Indian vocalist will be cremated with full state honors and a 21-gun salute. Pandit Jasraj was the only musician to have a planet named after him. The International Astronomical Union named minor planet 2006 VP32 that was discovered on November 11, 2006 as Panditjasraj.

Here are pictures of Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains arriving in Mumbai:

President Ram Nath Koving and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many who mourned the demise of Pandit Jasraj on social media. Taking to his Twitter account, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

