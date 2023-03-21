Pandit mistakenly addresses Alanna Panday's husband Ivor as Inder during wedding; Ananya and others go ROFL

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday, who is a content creator, got married to her beau Ivor McCray recently in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for quite some time and finally decided to seal the deal. Alanna and Ivor's wedding was nothing less than a dream. They opted for Manish Malhotra's all-white ensembles and looked all things gorgeous. Recently, a new video from their wedding surfaced on social media and it has left everyone in splits.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding video goes viral

In the video, the love birds are seen doing their wedding rituals while sitting in the mandap. The pandit is heard saying mantras and performing the wedding. During the ceremony, the pandit mistakenly addressed Ivor as Inder. Alanna and the entire family were seen laughing out loud while Ivor was clueless about the oops moment. The pandit said in Hindi, "We have gathered here to witness the marriage of Alanna and Inder." Alanna's mother Deanne corrected the pandit and then he said it again.

Ananya is also seen standing next to Alanna with her family. The video was shared by the wedding designers on Instagram. The post read, "This wedding was all kind of love , laughs & heart. thankyou @alannapanday @ivor thankyou for the love , the hugs & for choosing us as your wedding designers @thea3project @deannepanday loved the way you corrected Panditji Inder Nahi Ivor." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Alanna and Ivor enjoyed the pre-wedding festivities before tying the knot. Their ceremonies were all things fun. Ananya was seen grooving to Saath Samundar with her dad Chunky Panday and brother Ahaan Panday. The video went viral on the Internet in no time. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen dancing to AP Dhillon's song. In one of the videos, Alanna was seen saying thank you to SRK for attending her wedding. Ivor danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with his groom squad and left everyone impressed with his dancing skills.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alanna Panday shares 'little moments' from her, Ivor McCray's Haldi; Ananya Panday, Ahaan get playful