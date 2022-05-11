Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan & others arrive to pay their last respects

The demise of composer and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has left everyone in a state of shock. All the fans and members of the industry are heartbroken by this loss. Social media is filled with netizens expressing their grief. Today, reportedly the funeral of the music maestro is going to be held and it is attended by family members, close friends and many well-known names from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came in together. Big B with folded hands greeted Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma’s family members and paid his last tribute to the music maestro. Javed Akhtar too was snapped after Big B. He too came in and paid his last respect. For the unversed, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was 84. Reportedly, he had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest, say reports. He is survived by his wife Manorama Sharma and sons Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was the one who gave santoor global recognition. He was one half of the composer duo Shiv-Hari and composed music with flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia for films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni, among others. He was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, Padma Shri in 1991, and Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

