Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away: Farhan Akhtar, Kajol & others mourn the demise of Santoor maestro

The music industry witnessed a major jolt today as we lost a legend. We are talking about santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. The musical legend breathed his last at the age of 84 and passed away due to cardiac arrest. According to a report published in India Today, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past six months and was on dialysis. In fact, he has been keeping a low profile ever since COVID 19 pandemic hit the country.

Ever since the news of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s unfortunate demise has surfaced, the social media is abuzz with tweets paying their condolences. Several celebs from the film fraternity have also mourned the santoor maestro’s demise. Farhan Akhtar shared a pic of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma playing his santoor and wrote, A major loss to the world of music and to us, the listeners. RIP Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma ji”. Adnan also condoled the musical legend’s demise and tweeted, “I am devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji’s demise. I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me. He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times. RIP Shiv ji..”

Check out tweets mourning the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid his tribute to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

