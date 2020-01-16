Panga actress Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone visiting JNU: She exercised her democratic right

After Deepika Padukone landed in hot waters post her JNU visit, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the heated controversy and said that the Chhapaak actress knows what she is doing.

It hasn’t been long when sparked an uproar across the nation after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University and extended support to the students in the campus. While many called it a publicity stunt for her movie Chhapaak, several Bollywood celebs came out in her support and lauded Deepika’s courage to take a stand putting her debut production at stake. And now, , who is known for her unabashed political views, broke her silence on the much talked about issue.

During a recent interview, the Panga actress was quizzed about Deepika’s JNU visit and she replied saying that the Chhapaak actress was well aware of what she was doing and the repercussions that would come along. Kangana also mentioned that Deepika had exercised her democratic right and it will not be right on her part to comment on her decision. “I think, she is exercising her democratic right and she knows what she is doing. I shouldn’t be having an opinion on what she is doing. It is not appropriate for me to say that she should have done this or that,” she added.

Talking about the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga wherein she will essay the role of a Kabaddi player. Also starring Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, the movie is slated to release on January 24 this year and will witness a box office clash with and ’s Street Dancer 3D.

Credits :SpotboyE

Read More