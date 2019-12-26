Panga actress Kangana Ranaut spills beans about her wedding plans; Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut said that director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is the one who is too keen to get Kangana married. The actress said that she found it difficult to have an equal companionship

has been the talk of the town since the trailer of her upcoming sports drama Panga was released. The actress has garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance. At the trailer launch of Panga, Kangana was asked about her wedding plans. The actress said that director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is the one who is too keen to get Kangana married. The actress said that she did not believe in marriage and found it difficult to have an equal companionship but after looking at Ashwiny Iyer and her husband Nitesh Tiwari, she is thinking about marriage.

Kangana further praised the couple, inspite of both working all the time how they manage things. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress further revealed that she is looking for someone who is more smart and talented than her. At the launch, Kangana also spoke about the gender gap in the industry. She said, "I have heard some successful actresses saying that they don't deserve equal pay as their male colleagues because the latter get big openings, but I believe if you won't feel empowered yourself then no film or person can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. You should tell yourself that you don't have any shortcomings."

Talking about Panga, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. Panga will be locking horns with , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Check out the trailer of Panga:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas in Manali with Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi and friends; See Pics

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More