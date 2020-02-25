Panga actress Neena Gupta feels she is not famous yet after her ID gets checked thrice; View POST

Neena Gupta has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she mentions about her ID being checked thrice at the airport. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Promising actress Neena Gupta has showcased her acting prowess in numerous movies that include Badhaai Ho, Mulk, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and many others. She is mostly known for portraying pivotal roles in content-driven movies most of which have been termed hits. Be it playing a mother who gets pregnant in the later stage again to playing the mother of a son who is gay, Neena Gupta has aced all her roles with perfection and there is no doubt about this fact.

The veteran actress is also known to be vocal about her opinions which she expresses on social media. Recently, Neena Ji has shared an Instagram post in which she has added a caption in Hindi that reads, “Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee (when your ID is checked thrice then one can understand that baby you have not become famous or successful).”

Check out Neena Gupta’s Instagram post below:

The actress has also added a photo along with the post in which she is seen wearing a blue printed kurta teamed up with white pants and a denim jacket. As soon as Neena posted this on her Instagram handle, comments started coming from many of her fans. While some of them applauded her by saying that she is indeed very famous, a few others cited the reason behind her ID being checked thrice because apparently picture in the ID is younger than the actual person holding it. On the professional front, Neena Gupta’s latest movie is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in which she portrays the role of Jitendra Kumar’s mother.

