Panga actress Neena Gupta on having daughter Masaba out of wedlock: I know she suffered

Neena Gupta, who has a daughter Masaba Gupta, outside of a wed-lock recently opened raising a daughter alone and the difficulties she has faced.

Popular actress Neena Gupta,who will soon be seen playing a mother in starrer Panga, recently opened up on being a mother in real-life. She revealed the difficulties she had to face to having daughter outside of a wed-lock with former West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena revealed that if she had was given an opportunity to reconsider one decision that she has made in her life, it would have be to 'have a child without getting married.'

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 60-year-old actress, confessed that she would not have a child outside marriage, if she had a chance to go back in time. She said that every child needs both parents. But, since she was always always honest with her daughter Masaba, it the truth did not affect their relationship. However, she said that she knows Masaba has suffered. Speaking about how Masaba helps her in the field of fashion, Neena said that Masaba has helped her break several taboos such as wearing off-white with white or even teaming up a fancy gown with sneakers. She said that her daughter has given her the confidence and courage to carry on attires that suit her.

The talented actress also confessed that she has evolved and become a better person with time. She said that after growing up in Delhi, she has evolved with time and has also learnt from her daughter about the current trends. She revealed that she goes for late night parties and also buys expensive stuff, even after having little money.

Talking about Panga, the sports drama stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead, playing the role of a Kabaddi play for the very first time. The film also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadda, and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. Besides Panga, Neena will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

