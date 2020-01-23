Panga Bibby Song: Kangana Ranaut is pushed hard to get fit by Jassie Gill and Yagya Bhasin; Watch

The makers of Panga have released a new song titled as Bibby from the movie featuring Kangana, Jassie and Yagya Bhasin.

Panga starring and Jassie Gill has created a buzz since Kangana's first look as Jaya was released. The trailer of the film which was released recently showcases how Kangana is a national level Kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down in life. However, as a Railway employee, she feels like something is missing in her life and with the help of her husband and kid decides to make a comeback in the arena of Kabaddi.

Today, the makers of Panga have released a new song titled as Bibby from the movie featuring Kangana, Jassie and Yagya Bhasin. In the song, we can see Kangana aka Jaya's husband Prashant Shrivastava played by Jassie Gill and her kid Adi played by Yagya Bhasin are trying their best to make Jaya fit so that she can play Kabaddi again. They are making her undergo vigorous training and a strict diet to fulfill her dream. Though Jaya is finding it difficult, her family's support is giving her the courage to get back in shape.

Check out Bibby Song from Panga here:

Talking about Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a Kabaddi player, a railway employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend and coach and Neena Gupta as Kangana's mother. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D on 24th January 2020. Panga happens to be Kangana’s first collaboration with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

