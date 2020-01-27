Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill starrer shows nominal growth on Republic Day

Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha starrer shows a little growth as compared to it's the first and second-day collection. Read it all here:

Panga box office collection day 3 report is out. , Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha starrer shows a little growth as compared to it's the first and second-day collection. The movie collected Rs 5-5.50 crore on Sunday whereas it had collected Rs 2 crore on its 1st day and Rs 4.25 crore on 2nd day, as per Box Office India. Being a weekend, the collections of the movie are not that great The business is best in the Delhi NCR area but other big metros like Mumbai and Bangalore could have been better.

With its third-day collection, the total number comes upto a total of Rs 11.5-12 crore nett which is not good. The movie has not received a great response from the audience in terms of box office because of its clash with Street Dancer 3D which released along with Panga on January 24th and also from Ajay and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released on 10th January. It is difficult for the film to overall have a good collection after such a poor weekend collection.

Speaking of Panga, the sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabaddi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. The Pinkvilla Movie Meter gave Panga 3.5 stars calling it a masterpiece. The film has also received roaring applause by fans on Twitter who have reviewed the film, lauding Kangana Ranaut and the entire star cast of the film.

Check out day-wise Panga box office collection below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 2 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 5.50 crore

Total Panga box office collection: Rs 12 crore

Credits :Box Office India

