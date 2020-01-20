Panga: Did Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill have a verbal spat on the film's sets? Find Out

Jassie Gill answers about having a verbal spat with Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Panga. The actor rubbishes the news and calls Kangana a dedicated actress.

starrer Panga is just a few days away from hitting the screens. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is slated for January 24, 2020 release. Starring Kangana in the lead, the film revolves around a 32-year-old wife and mother who aspires to make a comeback into sports. The forgotten Kabaddi fame decides to get back to her favourite sport and revive her game. Breaking age and gender stereotypes, she prepares for National level Kabaddi championship with the support of her husband and family.

Kangana's film has been making a lot of noise for its clutter-breaking concept. As the title Panga suggests, the film talks about challenging the difficult situations and breaking stereotypes around them. The film shows Kangana take a Panga with the society who thinks that being a 32-year-old, she can not get back to sports. However, as Kangana is known for her upfront remarks and candid opinions, co-star Jassie Gill was asked if the actress had a Panga with him on the sets as well. Jassie Gill, who plays the role of Kangana's husband in the film, rubbished the question and revealed that the actress rather made him comfortable in turn.

Jassie admitted that he was quite scared listening to the slanders before he began shooting but once he met Kangana, they bonded well. He recalled their first scene where she is working in the kitchen while Jassie and his son are playing outside and said that it happened with ease. He stated that he doesn't let anyone's name or stature affect him. He further said that Kangana is a great artist who inspires one to do well. She is always prepared and knows her scenes well. She also understands when she hasn't given a good shot and studies each scene in detail, which is an art.

