Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Kangana Ranaut: When Kangana loves someone she takes care of them

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opens about Kangana Ranaut, the film, the movie's clash with Street Dancer 3D and much more. Read On:

has created a buzz with the posters of her upcoming sports drama Panga. Two posters of the movie were released yesterday which was fresh and loved by the viewers. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gave little details about the movie to Mumbai Mirror. She said that we are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we have forgotten there is a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, they have humanised the term.

She further said that while being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult. At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Talking about whether the director broke any stereotypes in the industry, she said, "I am a director who happens to be a woman. My gender perhaps gives me an edge-The Yin in me comes into play, I can read minds and provide a female gaze." Speaking about the rumours going around about Ashwiny insisting Kangana signing a non-interference clause, the director said, "You shouldn't judge anyone. Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life."

About the film clashing with and starrer Street Dancer 3D, Ashwiny said that Shraddha is like her baby and she wishes the best for her film as well as for Panga. On Kangana having a spat with the media, the director said that there were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, she could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It's only human.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the trailer of the movie will be out on 23rd December 2019. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. The movie will hit the theaters on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Panga Poster: Kangana Ranaut is here to share Jaya's story in this sports drama; Check it out

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More