Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sweet gesture for ‘dost’ Kangana Ranaut will bring a smile on your face

It’s been over a week since Panga has hit the theatres and it has been winning hearts with its stupendous performance and impressive storyline. Interestingly, the most anticipated movie of the year, not only presented Kangana in a never seen before role of a Kabaddi player, but it also gave Bollywood another BFF jodi. We are talking about Kangana and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, The actor-director duo developed a great bond while shooting for the sports drama and their friendship continues even after the movie has released.

This was evident after Ashwiny made a special gesture for the Queen actress and it has been winning hearts. For the uninitiated, Kangana is busy shooting for the much talked about political drama Thalaivi in Chennai. And much to everyone’s surprise Ashwiny flew down to the city to meet Kangana on the sets of the movie. The filmmaker even shared pictures of their unplanned, surprise meeting form Thalaivi sets on social media as they were engrossed in a conversation and the caption spoke volumes about their bond. "Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued,” Ashwiny wrote.

Talking about Thalaivi, the movie is based on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa with Kangana playing the titular role. The movie will chronicle Jayalalithaa’s journey from showbiz to politics. Apart from Kangana, Thalaivi will also star Arvind Swamy who will play the role of legendary actor-politician MGR aka MG Ramachandran. Helmed by AL Vijay, the movie will hit the screens on June 26 this year and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

