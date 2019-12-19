Panga FIRST LOOK: Kangana Ranaut all set to play a mother again; Rangoli Chandel says 'this is new India'

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared the Manikarnika actress's first look from Panga revealing a few details about her character and we can't keep calm.

, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao is all set for her upcoming sports drama Panga. Kangana kickstarted shooting for the film last year in November. She is all set to portray the role of a Kabaddi player. Yesterday, the release date of the trailer of the movie was announced with a note. The trailer will be out on 23rd December. Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared the Manikarnika actress's first look revealing few details of her character and we can't keep calm.

In the look shared, we can see Kangana donning a pink Indian dress and is looking outside the window of a balcony. The actress looks happy in this pretty picture. Sharing the picture, Rangoli tweeted, "Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again. Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's look here:

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

From Rangoli's tweet, we can say that Kangana will be playing the role of a mother again after Manikarnika. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. Panga will be locking horns with , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D.

