Panga: Here’s why Pankaj Tripathi walked out of Kangana Ranaut starrer

Pankaj Tripathi, who has carved a niche with his stupendous acting skills, was supposed to play a crucial role in Panga. However, the actor walked out of the movie after giving it a nod.

’s fans have a big reason to rejoice as the actress is coming up with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga this month. The movie, which will feature Kangana in the role of a Kabaddi player, boasts an interesting ensemble of cast. Apart from the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga will also star Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in the lead. And while Ashwiny has been all praises about the Panga team, there has been a buzz that the ace filmmaker was keen to rope in Pankaj Tripathi for the movie.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, while Ashwiny had planned a pivotal role for the Luka Chuppi actor, the latter had also given it a nod after a narration. However, he walked out of the movie before joining the team for the shooting in Bhopal. It was certainly a disappointment for Ashwiny, however, Pankaj had his valid reasons for doing so. The media report suggested that the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor had to let go of this Kangana Ranaut starrer owing to his busy schedule and date issues.

To note, Pankaj Tripathi has some interesting movies lined up in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial Ludo, Kagaz, Mirzapur 2, Marathi movie Mimi, ’s much talked about sports drama ’83 and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Meanwhile, talking about Panga, the movie is slated to release on January 24 this year and will be witnessing an intense box office clash with and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

