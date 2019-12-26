Panga: Jassie Gill shares a BTS pic from the set which is sure to leave you in splits

Jassie Gill has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Panga which is sure to leave you in splits. Check out his latest Instagram post.

If there is one movie which has been creating a lot of buzz in the media, it is definitely Panga. The posters as well as the trailer of the movie is already out through which we can figure out a bit about the interesting storyline. Panga showcases as a national level Kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down in her life. Later on, her husband (played by Jassie Gill) helps her to pursue her dreams once again.

The star cast of the movie has been sharing bits and pieces about it from time to time on their social media handles. Recently, Jassie Gill has shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie in which he can be seen sitting along with Kangana Ranaut and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Jassie has also shared a funny caption that reads, “I will go to sleep while the women talk.” It is quite evident from the picture that the actor is, in fact, sleeping while the two ladies are indulged in a serious conversation.

Check out Jassie Gill’s latest Instagram post below:

Talking about the movie Panga, it stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It happens to be a sports drama which has been produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who is accredited with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata. The shooting for Panga has taken place in multiple locations across India like Kolkata, Delhi, Bhopal and Panaji. It is slated to be released on January 24, 2020.

