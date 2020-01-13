Panga: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari go desi as they pose together while promoting the film; See Pic

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha will hit the screens on January 24, 2020

Come January and will be seen on the silver screen as a kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Prior to Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has directed films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi and with Panga, we are sure that Kangana and Ashwiny will create magic on screen. Now that the film is just a few days away from release i.e. January 24, 2020, the cast of Panga are going all out to promote the film and today, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a photo on social media wherein she is seen posing with Kangana Ranaut as they promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Alongside the photo, Ashwiny wrote, “JOURNEY.ONE DAY AT A TIME….”

In an interview, Ashwiny describes Kangana as a child at heart and the most giving person. Also, Ashwiny goes on to say that Kangana is such a giving person that she often wonders as to why she is always misunderstood. Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

In order to promote her film, Kangana Ranaut visited the VT railway station in Mumbai and even distributed tickets from the counter. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D and a few days back, Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill had made an appearance on ’s show- Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film. During an interview, the director of the film, Ashwiny had said that Kangana and she have become friends over the two-year journey of the film and that when Kangana loves someone, she will take care of them all her life.

Credits :Instagram

