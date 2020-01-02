Panga: Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill's new still from the movie will surely pique your interest; View PIC

A new still from the movie Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill has become viral on social media. Check it out.

The year 2020 will witness the release of some of the most – awaited movies and Panga also happens to be one of them. The movie has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. The release of Panga’s trailer further piqued the interest of the audiences for watching it on the silver screen. Moreover, the star cast of the movie has also been treating the fans with numerous bits and pieces about the movie from time to time.

Recently, another still from Panga has become viral on social media which is sure to make the audiences eager for is release into the theatres. Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill, who is a crucial part of the movie, has shared this picture on Instagram in which he can be seen hugging his co – star . He also adds in the caption that their characters Jaya and Prashant as well as their love story are simply adorable.

Check out the picture of Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill from Panga below:

Although Panga happens to be a sports drama, after having a look at the picture, we are pretty sure that the Jaya and Prashant’s love story will also win our hearts. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, Panga also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It has been produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who is accredited with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata. For the unversed, Panga is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020.

