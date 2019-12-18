Panga: Kangana Ranaut announces her sports drama film's trailer to release on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut announces her sports drama film Panga's trailer to release on December 23, next week.

is all set to step into the shoes of a Kabaddi player in her upcoming sports film titled Panga. Kangana kickstarted shooting for the film last year in November. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020 through a post on Instagram. Kangana is ready to kickstart her new year with the sports drama followed by Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi.

While the netizens are excited to watch Kangana Ranaut play the domestic sport, the actress has recently promised a glimpse of her film, announcing the trailer to release on December 23, 2019. "#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December #KanganaRanaut @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @foxstarhindi", Kangana wrote in her caption.

Panga is all set to release on January 24 locking horns with , , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D. Kangana is also to face a Box Office clash with as her film Dhaakad releases along with Akshay starrer Prithviraj on Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, Kangana is grabbing eyeballs for her perfect portrayal of the political stalwart J. Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi. The biopic follows the story of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu played by Kangana Ranaut on the screen. From prosthetics to dance practices, Kangana has been acing it all and we can't wait to see her club the political world with glamour through the film.

